A solenoid is used in a laboratory experiment. It is 25.0 cm long with 800 loops of wire and carries a 6.0 A current. A U-shaped copper wire carrying a 3.0-A current is placed inside the solenoid. The U-shaped wire has a side of length 10.0 cm and is perpendicular to the solenoid's magnetic field as shown. Given μ 0 =4π×10−7 T⋅m/A, what is the net force on the U-shaped wire?



