50PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a region with a uniform electric field (E = 2250 V/m) as shown in the figure. Determine the potential difference between the two points P and Q horizontally 12cm apart.
A
420 V
B
- 270 V
C
- 320 V
D
140 V