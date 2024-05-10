18. Waves & Sound
Velocity of Longitudinal Waves
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sonar devices use 30,000-Hz sound pulses to emit downward sound pulses from the bottom of a submarine, and then record their echoes. What is the minimum time between pulses in fresh water if the monitoring objects at a maximum depth of 150 m? [Hint: vsnd =1440 m/s is the speed of sound in fresh water]
