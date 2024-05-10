Consider a person seated on one of the platforms of a merry-go-round swing ride at an amusement park, which has a radius (r) and rotates with an angular velocity (ω). Due to the centrifugal force, the person leans outward at the top of the ride. Calculate the angle ϕ at which the person deviates from the vertical direction, considering g, r, and ω. Assume the ride rotates in a horizontal plane.