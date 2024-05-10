One end of a stationary rod is connected to a pivot on a smooth horizontal surface. The rod can rotate freely without friction. On the other end, a 15.0-g squirrel stands still. Given that the rod has a mass of 75.0 g and it is 120 cm long, calculate the angular speed of the rod if the squirrel jumps off in the horizontal direction, perpendicular to the rod, with a speed of 25.0 cm/s relative to the surface, just after the squirrel jumps. Assume that the rod has a uniform mass distribution.