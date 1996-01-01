3. Vectors
Calculating Cross Product Using Components
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given two vectors, M = 5.00 i + 4.00 j and N = 3.00 i − 7.00 j, find the vector product M × N (in unit vectors). What is the magnitude of the vector product?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Magnitude = 23
Direction = +z
B
Magnitude = 47
Direction = -z
C
Magnitude = 47
Direction = +z
D
Magnitude = 23
Direction = -z