25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential
25. Electric Potential Electric Potential
54PRACTICE PROBLEM
The graph below represents the potential energy of an electric dipole formed by two charges, +q and -q, separated by a distance of d. The charges oscillate between ±36°. Calculate the mechanical energy of the dipole.
The graph below represents the potential energy of an electric dipole formed by two charges, +q and -q, separated by a distance of d. The charges oscillate between ±36°. Calculate the mechanical energy of the dipole.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
- 4 μJ
B
- 2 μJ
C
2 μJ
D
4 μJ