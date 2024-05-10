20. Heat and Temperature
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A tank contains mercury that has an initial temperature of 20°C and has a known density of 13.6 × 103 kg/m3. Calculate its new density value and the percent change in the density when the temperature rises to 45°C, given that mercury's coefficient of volumetric expansion is 0.000181 /°C.
