18. Waves & Sound Standing Sound Waves
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student is experimenting with a 2.00 m long pipe that has both of its ends open, and that contains some unknown gas inside. Investigating further, she discovers that the pipe has two consecutive harmonic frequencies of 150 Hz and 200 Hz. Calculate the speed of sound in the gas in the pipe.
