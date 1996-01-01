25. Electric Potential
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the magnitude of the potential difference, in volts, between two positions, zi = -10 cm and zf = 20 cm, when subjected to an electric field described by Ez = e2z V/m?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
- 0.34 V
B
0.44 V
C
- 0.56 V
D
0.21 V