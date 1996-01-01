8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Newton's Law of Gravity
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Four celestial objects, each possessing a mass equivalent to the Earth, arrange themselves into a square configuration, with each side measuring 1.4 x 1011 m. In order to maintain this structure and prevent a gravitational collapse toward the center, the square must uniformly rotate. What is the duration of one complete rotation period?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.15 x 10 18s
B
1.65 x 10 15s
C
3.47 x 10 12s
D
1.00 x 10 10s