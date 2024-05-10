12. Rotational Kinematics
Converting Between Linear & Rotational
12. Rotational Kinematics Converting Between Linear & Rotational
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
A uniformly rotating circular saw blade has a diameter of 45 cm. Starting at an initial speed of 150 rpm, its angular velocity will increase to a final speed of 350 rpm in 6.0 s. Considering a point on the blade's edge, calculate the radial and tangential components of linear acceleration, 4.0 seconds after it starts accelerating.
A uniformly rotating circular saw blade has a diameter of 45 cm. Starting at an initial speed of 150 rpm, its angular velocity will increase to a final speed of 350 rpm in 6.0 s. Considering a point on the blade's edge, calculate the radial and tangential components of linear acceleration, 4.0 seconds after it starts accelerating.