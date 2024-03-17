8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Kepler's Third Law
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Astronomers have observed an asteroid orbiting the Sun in an ellipse with an orbital period of 3200 years. It is estimated to be 1.5 astronomical units away from the Sun at its closest approach. Determine its furthest distance from the Sun.
[Note that, 1 AU (astronomical units) = the average distance between the Earth and the Sun.]
