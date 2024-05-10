20. Heat and Temperature
Calorimetry with Temperature and Phase Changes
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
During a controlled test, an engineer observes that a 7.2-g copper bullet is able to strike a steel plate completely and notices that the bullet will melt at the point of impact with this plate during the collision event. The engineer is aiming to determine what the bullet's minimum initial velocity will be, given that bullet is fired at room temperature of 30°C. Let us also assume that the fusion latent heat of copper is L=2.07×105 J/kg.
