Heat Engines and the Second Law of Thermodynamics
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the combined system in which a Carnot heat engine powers a Carnot refrigerator, the heat absorbed from the hot reservoir Q1 is 1200 J. The hot reservoir has a temperature of 800 K, while the cold reservoir has a temperature of 500 K as shown in the figure. Determine the heat transfer values Q3 and Q4 for this interconnected arrangement.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Q3 = 1400 J, Q4 = 840J
B
Q3 = 1800 J, Q4 = 420J
C
Q3 = 1200 J, Q4 = 750J
D
Q3 = 1000 J, Q4 = 550J