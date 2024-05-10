18. Waves & Sound
The Doppler Effect
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the speed of a moving car when two cars, where one car is stationary, honk their horns at 506 Hz, and a person located in the stationary car hears a 5.5 Hz beat frequency as the other car approaches them? [Hint: f′=f(vsnd−vsource)vsnd where vsnd = 343 m/s represents the sound speed in air].
