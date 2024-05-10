What is the speed of a moving car when two cars, where one car is stationary, honk their horns at 506 Hz, and a person located in the stationary car hears a 5.5 Hz beat frequency as the other car approaches them? [Hint: ﻿ f ′ = f v s n d ( v s n d − v s o u r c e ) f^{\prime}=f\frac{v_{snd}}{\left(v_{snd}-v_{source}\right)} f′=f(vsnd​−vsource​)vsnd​​﻿ where ﻿ v s n d v_{snd} vsnd​﻿ = 343 m/s represents the sound speed in air].