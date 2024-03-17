15. Rotational Equilibrium
Torque & Equilibrium
15. Rotational Equilibrium Torque & Equilibrium
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the normal force exerted by the ground on the rear tires at point A and the vertical load transmitted through the hitch at point B of a tractor, which has a 2400-kg freight container secured at hitch point B.
Determine the normal force exerted by the ground on the rear tires at point A and the vertical load transmitted through the hitch at point B of a tractor, which has a 2400-kg freight container secured at hitch point B.