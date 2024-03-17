In a circus, a large horizontal disk of mass m and radius r rotates at an angular velocity of ω i about its vertical axis through its center at t = 0. An acrobat of mass M starts walking toward the center of the disk from his initial position at the edge at the same time. If the speed with which the acrobat walks toward the center is v o with respect to the disk, determine the angular velocity of the disk-acrobat system after he reaches the center. (Assume that the disk rotates without any friction.)