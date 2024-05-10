19. Fluid Mechanics
Intro to Pressure
19. Fluid Mechanics Intro to Pressure
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the figure given below a uniform horizontal steel H-beam (of mass M = 1500 kg) rests on two columns of aluminum. What should be the minimum cross-sectional area of the two columns to support the beam if a safety factor of 8.0 is required? Assume that the ultimate strength for tension and compression for aluminum are both 2.0 × 108 N/m2.
In the figure given below a uniform horizontal steel H-beam (of mass M = 1500 kg) rests on two columns of aluminum. What should be the minimum cross-sectional area of the two columns to support the beam if a safety factor of 8.0 is required? Assume that the ultimate strength for tension and compression for aluminum are both 2.0 × 108 N/m2.