10. Conservation of Energy
Springs & Elastic Potential Energy
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
An apple, with a mass of 0.381 kg, is launched upwards by a vertically oriented, massless spring. The spring, which has a spring constant of 876 N/m, is compressed 0.161 meters from its equilibrium position and then released. Calculate the initial upward velocity of the apple at the moment it detaches from the spring, ignoring air resistance and other non-conservative forces.
