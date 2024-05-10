26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Capacitors & Capacitance
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A circuit contains two capacitors. The first is a 400 μF capacitor initially charged to 200 V, while the second is an uncharged 1400 μF capacitor. Both are connected to open switches. What maximum voltage value could be achieved on this uncharged capacitor by correctly operating both switches?
