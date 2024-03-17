15. Rotational Equilibrium
Torque & Equilibrium
15. Rotational Equilibrium Torque & Equilibrium
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
An industrial crane lifts a maximum load of 800 kg at the end of a horizontally set boom. The boom is 12.0 meters long and has a uniform mass of 100 kg. The cable attaches to the boom at a point 2.0 meters from the pivot at the base and forms a 60-degree angle with the boom. Calculate the maximum tension FT that the cable exerts on the boom. Assume the boom's center of gravity is at its midpoint.
An industrial crane lifts a maximum load of 800 kg at the end of a horizontally set boom. The boom is 12.0 meters long and has a uniform mass of 100 kg. The cable attaches to the boom at a point 2.0 meters from the pivot at the base and forms a 60-degree angle with the boom. Calculate the maximum tension FT that the cable exerts on the boom. Assume the boom's center of gravity is at its midpoint.