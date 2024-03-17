An industrial crane lifts a maximum load of 800 kg at the end of a horizontally set boom. The boom is 12.0 meters long and has a uniform mass of 100 kg. The cable attaches to the boom at a point 2.0 meters from the pivot at the base and forms a 60-degree angle with the boom. Calculate the maximum tension ﻿ F ⃗ T \vec{F}_T F T​﻿ that the cable exerts on the boom. Assume the boom's center of gravity is at its midpoint.



