For many substances at very low temperatures, Debye’s law states that their molar specific heat varies as per this relation: C = k(T3/T D 3). Given that for quartz crystal T D = 945 K and k = 2205 J/mol·K, calculate how much heat is needed to raise the temperature of 1.5 mol of quartz crystal from initial temperature T i = 20 K up to final temperature T f = 40 K.