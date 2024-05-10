A 70-kg rock climber falls freely from a height of 10 m. i) Calculate the impulse experienced by the climber when they hit the ground. ii) If the climber lands on a safety mat that compresses by 30 cm during the impact, calculate the average force exerted on the climber by the safety mat. [Hint: The average net force on the climber related to impulse, is the vector sum of gravity and the force exerted by the ground or mat.]