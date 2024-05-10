An astronaut is wearing a special space suit that has a water layer between the gap of his skin and the suit. The thickness of the water layer is 0.8 mm. The initial temperature of the water is 17°C and the surface area of the suit that covers the astronaut's skin with a water layer is 1.2 m2. Gradually the water layer is warmed to the body temperature of 37°C of the astronaut. Determine how much body heat the water layer absorbs for this temperature rise (in the units of Cakes = 350 kcal).