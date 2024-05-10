19. Fluid Mechanics
Intro to Pressure
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
A swimming pool float is being inflated using a foot pump. The initial pressure inside the float is 120 kPa (17.4 psi), and the final pressure is 220 kPa (31.9 psi). If the diameter of the foot pump plunger is 4.00 cm, determine the range of force applied to the pump handle throughout the inflation process.
