A pendulum of length ﻿ l l l﻿ and mass ﻿ m m m﻿ is subjected to a damping force proportional to the velocity, given by ﻿ b ( d θ / d t ) b (dθ/dt) b(dθ/dt)﻿, and a periodic driving torque given by ﻿ τ ( t ) = τ 0 c o s ( ω t ) τ(t) = τ_0 cos(ω t) τ(t)=τ0​cos(ωt)﻿. The equation of motion for the angular displacement ﻿ θ θ θ﻿ is ﻿ m l 2 ( d 2 θ / d t 2 ) + b ( d θ / d t ) + m g l θ = τ 0 c o s ( ω t ) m l^2 (d^2θ/dt^2) + b (dθ/dt) + m g l θ = τ_0 cos(ω t) ml2(d2θ/dt2)+b(dθ/dt)+mglθ=τ0​cos(ωt)﻿.

Determine what the solution to this equation will be given that ﻿ A = τ 0 m l 2 ( ω 2 − g / l ) 2 + ( b 2 ω 2 / m 2 l 2 ) A=\frac{\tau_{0}}{m l^{2} \sqrt{\left(\omega^{2}-g / l\right)^{2}+\left(b^{2} \omega^{2} / m^{2} l^{2}\right)}} A=ml2(ω2−g/l)2+(b2ω2/m2l2) ​τ0​​﻿ and ﻿ ϕ = tan ⁡ − 1 ( g / l − ω 2 ω ( b / m l 2 ) ) \phi=\tan ^{-1}\left(\frac{g / l-\omega^{2}}{\omega\left(b / m l^{2}\right)}\right) ϕ=tan−1(ω(b/ml2)g/l−ω2​)﻿.