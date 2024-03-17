A metal ball of 2.43 kg is attached to the free end of an elastic spring, the other end of which is fixed. The ball is pulled from the equilibrium and released which causes it to oscillate. The displacement of the ball from the equilibrium is given by x = 0.430 cos(5.30 t), where the quantities are measured in the SI units. Determine the kinetic and potential energy of the metal ball corresponding to the displacement x = 0.215 m.