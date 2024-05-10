14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
A solid uniform disk with a mass of 350 g and diameter of approximately 5.00 cm rotates around an axis passing through its center but at one point on its circumference, there's metal scraping against it causing frictional force worth approximately 0.025 N at that particular point. How much time will be required for the rotational speed to decrease by 25.0 rad/s?
