8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Kepler's Third Law
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Astronomers spot a previously unseen planetoid with a diameter on the order of hundreds of meters. It is orbiting the Sun in the same plane as the other planets in the solar system. Given that its period is 560d, determine its mean distance from the Sun. (Assume that the mean distance between the Sun and Earth is 1.50 × 108 km)
