30. Induction and Inductance
Transformers
30. Induction and Inductance Transformers
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A high-voltage power line carries electricity at 50 kV. To safely lower this voltage to 500 V for residential use, what ratio of turns should the transformer have between its primary and secondary coils? Additionally, if the transformer were connected in reverse, what voltage would it produce at its output?
