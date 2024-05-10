18. Waves & Sound
Velocity of Transverse Waves
18. Waves & Sound Velocity of Transverse Waves
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 12.0-m-long metal cable used in a construction crane is under a tension of 250 N and has a mass of 140 g. Where will the two pulses first meet if a pulse is generated at one end, and 30.0 ms later, a second pulse is generated at the opposite end?
A 12.0-m-long metal cable used in a construction crane is under a tension of 250 N and has a mass of 140 g. Where will the two pulses first meet if a pulse is generated at one end, and 30.0 ms later, a second pulse is generated at the opposite end?