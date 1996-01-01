3. Vectors
Intro to Cross Product (Vector Product)
Intro to Cross Product (Vector Product)
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider vectors and in three-dimensional space. Describe the direction of × , such that points northeast, and points southwest.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
parallel to both C and D
B
parallel to C and perpendicular to D
C
perpendicular to C and parallel to D
D
perpendicular to both C and D