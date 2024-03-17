15. Rotational Equilibrium
15. Rotational Equilibrium Torque & Equilibrium
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A banner weighing 6.2 kg is suspended from a horizontal beam extending from the front wall of a building. The banner is attached 2.3 m away from the beam connection to the building. Determine the torque exerted by the banner about the point where the beam joins the building.
