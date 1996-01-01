33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
33. Geometric Optics Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
A plano-convex lens forms an image of an action figure 12.4 cm tall and is placed to its left. The image of the action figure is inverted and has a height of 16.2 cm. The lens is flat on one side and has a focal length of 85cm. Determine the image and object positions with respect to the lens. Should the image be real or virtual?
A plano-convex lens forms an image of an action figure 12.4 cm tall and is placed to its left. The image of the action figure is inverted and has a height of 16.2 cm. The lens is flat on one side and has a focal length of 85cm. Determine the image and object positions with respect to the lens. Should the image be real or virtual?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
so = 127 cm , si = 118 cm and image is Real
B
so = -155 cm , si = 179 cm and image is Virtual
C
so = 150 cm , si = 196 cm and image is Real
D
so = 188 cm , si = -199 cm and image is Virtual