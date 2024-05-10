34. Wave Optics
Diffraction with Huygen's Principle
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Imagine that you are performing an experiment to study double-slit interference patterns. You have a setup where the distance "d" between the slits is much larger than the wavelength "λ" of the light passing through them. Calculate the angular full width value at the half maximum point of the central peak in the interference pattern based on this particular setup.
