A conveyor belt system has two sprockets that are connected by a belt. The driving sprocket that is powered by a motor has a radius R d of 10.0 cm. The driven sprocket has a radius R f of 5.0 cm. When the motor runs, the driving sprocket rotates with an angular velocity of ﻿ ω d \omega_{d} ωd​﻿. Calculate the ratio of the angular velocity ﻿ ω f \omega_{f} ωf​﻿ of the driven sprocket to the angular velocity ﻿ ω d \omega_{d} ωd​﻿ of the driving sprocket.



