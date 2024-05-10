12. Rotational Kinematics
Converting Between Linear & Rotational
Converting Between Linear & Rotational
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
A conveyor belt system has two sprockets that are connected by a belt. The driving sprocket that is powered by a motor has a radius Rd of 10.0 cm. The driven sprocket has a radius Rf of 5.0 cm. When the motor runs, the driving sprocket rotates with an angular velocity of ωd. Calculate the ratio of the angular velocity ωf of the driven sprocket to the angular velocity ωd of the driving sprocket.
