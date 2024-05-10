19. Fluid Mechanics
Intro to Pressure
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
A bass string made of steel with a diameter of 1.2 mm can withstand a maximum force of 570 N before breaking. Would using thinner or thicker strings help prevent snapping under high tension, and why does it snap when plucked? [Hint: The ultimate tensile strength of the steel is about 5.0 × 108 N/m2]
