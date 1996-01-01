The breaking system of an electronic toy car consists of a resistor and a capacitor. This configuration is designed so that the voltage decays to a quarter of its initial value within 3.5 ms to ensure a safe stop. In a subsequent design phase, the same resistor and capacitor are utilized in crafting a low-pass filter for the car's speaker system. This is done to reduce high-frequency distortion and enhance overall sound quality. What would be the crossover frequency (f c ) for this filter?