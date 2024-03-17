Consider three planets, ﻿ P 1 P_1 P1​﻿ , ﻿ P 2 P_2 P2​﻿ , and ﻿ P 3 P_3 P3​﻿ , each with masses ﻿ m 1 m_1 m1​﻿ , ﻿ m 2 m_2 m2​﻿ , and ﻿ m 3 m_3 m3​﻿, initially positioned infinitely far apart. The work required to bring them into a stable equilateral triangular configuration around their common center of mass, where each side of the triangle has the same distance r, is given by:





﻿ W = − G ( m 1 m 2 r + m 1 m 3 r + m 2 m 3 r ) W=-G\left(\frac{m_1m_2}{r}+\frac{m_1m_3}{r}+\frac{m_2m_3}{r}\right) W=−G(rm1​m2​​+rm1​m3​​+rm2​m3​​)﻿





Does this work W correspond to the gravitational binding energy of the planetary system? Explain.