4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The axis of a cone is along the x-axis, while the apex of the cone is at the origin. The distance from the apex to the base of the cone is H and the radius of the base is r. Determine the center of mass of the cone assuming it has a uniform mass distribution.
[Hint: Consider the cone being made up of an infinite number of thin cylinders of thickness dx as shown in the figure.]
