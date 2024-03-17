17. Periodic Motion
Energy in Pendulums
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the damping constant b for a 76 g mass oscillating on a vertical spring with a spring constant of 116 N/m in a cylinder filled with oil, if the initial displacement is 6.0 cm and the amplitude reduces to 3.0 cm after 3.6 s? Assume no buoyant forces.
