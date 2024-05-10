10. Conservation of Energy
Motion Along Curved Paths
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A skater is at a skatepark as shown below. She moves at a speed of 0.32 m/s while passing point a and dropping into the bowl. Given that the average friction force is 0.33 times that of the total weight of the skateboard and the skater, calculate the speed with which the skater reaches point b, traveling a distance of 58 m.
