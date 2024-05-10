Engineers are testing a new design of a pile driver consisting of a heavy weight of 120 kg. The weight is dropped onto a 25 kg steel pile on the ground. The weight strikes the pile at a speed of 9.5 m/s and comes to a stop. What is the approximate temperature rise of the pile if the weight strikes the pile 6.0 times in rapid succession? Assume that the specific heat capacity of steel is 450 J/kg⋅°C.



