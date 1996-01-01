36. Special Relativity
Consequences of Relativity
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The mass-energy equivalence principle, allows us to convert mass into energy. Consider the following fission reaction:
1n0 + 235U92 → 236U92 → 137Te52 + 97Zr40 + 2 1n0
If in this reaction 0.211 u of mass is converted to kinetic energy, determine the total kinetic energy released.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
111 GeV
B
241 MeV
C
121 GeV
D
197 MeV