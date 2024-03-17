10. Conservation of Energy
Force & Potential Energy
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
As a result of a conservative force acting parallel to the y-axis on an object, it moves along the same axis. Its energy versus the y-axis graph is given in the figure below. In the graph, it can be seen that the total energy E > U(y), which implies the speed of the object is always non-zero. Find the y values at which the force magnitude is a minimum.
