Engineers are measuring the properties of suspension springs that are made in a factory. They fix one end of a sample spring to a wall and attach a block of 80 g to the other end. Then they make it oscillate with an amplitude of 3.0 cm. They find that the spring constant of the sample spring is 80 N/m. A computer generates its potential energy versus position graph that looks like the figure below. From the graph, find the potential energy of the spring corresponding to x = 2.0 cm. Assume that that friction is negligible and the spring is massless.



