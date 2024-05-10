7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Kinetic Friction
7. Friction, Inclines, Systems Kinetic Friction
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
A warehouse worker is dragging a 120-kg crate across a concrete floor. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the crate and the concrete floor is μₖ = 0.3. The worker applies a horizontal pulling force of 360N to the crate. Calculate the crate's acceleration given that the pulling force is applied at an angle θ = 0° to the horizontal.
A warehouse worker is dragging a 120-kg crate across a concrete floor. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the crate and the concrete floor is μₖ = 0.3. The worker applies a horizontal pulling force of 360N to the crate. Calculate the crate's acceleration given that the pulling force is applied at an angle θ = 0° to the horizontal.