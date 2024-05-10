19. Fluid Mechanics
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A scientist discovers a floating glacier during their trip to Alaska. Please estimate what percentage of this particular glacier is floating above the surface of the water, given that the specific gravity of the glacier is 0.927 and the specific gravity of the seawater is 2.025.
