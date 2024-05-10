A container holds argon gas at a temperature of 500°C. The volume of this container measures around 150 cm³. The pressure exerted by Ar at this temperature equals 25 mm-Hg, and each argon atom's diameter within this gaseous state measures approximately 0.35 nm. Estimate how many times an individual Ar atom collides with other argon atoms every single second. [Hint: The molecular mass of Argon is 39.95 u, 1 mm-Hg ≈ 133.322 Pa and the Boltzmann constant is 1.38 x 10-23 J/K.]